A backcountry skier was seriously injured after triggering an avalanche east of Parrot Peak in the La Plata mountains on February 26, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) announced on Saturday.
A Special Avalanche Advisory had been issued and was in effect on the day that the avalanche occurred. The victim and their skiing partner also reported seeing natural avalanches and cracks in the snow from the previous few days.
"Skier 1 went over a steep roll and had made several turns when Skier 2 saw the slope fracture and begin to avalanche. The avalanche occurred at approximately 12:17 PM," CAIC said in their report.
The slide, that ran 1,100 vertical feet, carried Skier One through the trees and into a gully, the report said. The skier was able to deploy his avalanche airbag during the slide. Avalanche airbags are used to prevent the wearer from being buried.
"Skier 2 carefully skied onto the bed surface of the avalanche. He searched with his avalanche-rescue transceiver and looked for visual clues while descending the avalanche path," the report said.
"Skier 2 picked up a transceiver signal near the toe of the avalanche debris, then saw Skier 1. Skier 1 was partially buried, with both his legs covered in avalanche debris. They made voice contact," it said.
The second skier then called emergency services, and began trying to dig the man out. He also noted that there was a significant amount of blood in the snow, according to the report.
The La Plata County Search and Rescue team and a Flight for Life helicopter responded to the scene.
"The avalanche packed snow inside of Skier 1’s clothes. Unable to move, he quickly became cold, and hypothermia would have become an issue of increasing importance had the rescue taken longer," the report said.
Details regarding the skiers injuries were not made available.
"A fast rescue by the skier's partner and Flight For Life helicopter crew was key to saving the skier's life," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
