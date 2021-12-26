A backcountry skier died on Friday after being caught and buried in an avalanche near Cameron Pass, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The avalanche occurred at around 2 PM, on an east-facing slope of South Diamond Peak.
"The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the snow surface, and was about 150 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees," the report said.
The skier was fully buried by the avalanche. "The victim's partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole and extricate him from the snow, but he did not survive," the report read.
Crews from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the victim's body later that night.
This accident marks the first avalanche death in Colorado so far this season.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, family, and everyone affected by this tragic accident," CAIC said.
