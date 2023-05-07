A 32-year-old man from Colorado Springs was injured on Saturday, after taking a 2,000-foot fall while skiing on Wilson Peak, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
Officials were first made aware of the fallen, who was reportedly injured in the fall, on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies and a search and rescue team were deployed to the scene.
The victim was reportedly skiing on the north face of Wilson Peak when the accident occurred. No information regarding what caused the fall has been made available at this time.
According to the sheriff's office, the skier suffered traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert when they arrived.
"A helicopter inserted a SAR team to the site, they packaged the patient and flew back to the Telluride airport where he was transferred to a Careflight for transport to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction," officials said.
Wilson Peak is 14er in the San Juan Mountains, and is located in the Lizard Head Wilderness of the Uncompahgre National Forest.
