An hours-long search mission was carried out by crews from Routt Country Search and Rescue and Steamboat Resort ski patrol on Wednesday, after a skier entered the backcountry through an access gate at Steamboat Resort, according to resort officials.
The skier reportedly made a wrong turn and was hiking uphill when they contacted ski patrol late on Wednesday afternoon.
"Teams searched the area in a coordinated effort until a call came in around 10 PM that the skier had contacted his friends and was able to hike to a location where his friends could pick him up," a spokesperson from the resort said.
According to Steamboat Radio, the skier lives in Steamboat Springs, but is new to the area.
Steamboat Resort does not recommend that visitors ski outside of the designated ski area, although there are several backcountry access points. It's important to note that the areas beyond these points are not maintained, which can pose serious risks like avalanches. Earlier this month, an avalanche killed a skier that entered the backcountry through an access point at Breckenridge Resort.
"Remember you are not only putting your OWN life at risk but your rescuers lives and safety as well! If you don’t know, don’t go. [...] Steamboat Resort is not obligated to rescue skiers or riders outside the area operating boundary, but if Steamboat ski patrol does participate in your rescue you may be charged up to $500 per person for such service," the resort's website reads.
(1) comment
You can't fix stupid, stop trying.
