Riding the Chair at Aspen File photo. Photo: gladassfanny (iStock).

File photo. Photo: gladassfanny (iStock).

 gladassfanny

According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, the death of 67-year-old Jeffery Lane, of Golden, is under investigation.

Lane was "found down" on the slopes of Aspen Mountain on March 12, later determined to be deceased. While Lane's cause of death is pending an autopsy, the coroner's office has stated that it appears to be "natural." In other words, the death probably wasn't due to a collision or accident. The doesn't rule out a medical issue.

The investigation into the situation continues.

Condolences go out to those impacted by Lane's death.

