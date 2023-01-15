Crew members from Snowmass Ski Patrol were deployed into the backcountry near Snowmass ski area on Saturday after being notified that an out-of-bounds skier fell into a river.
Ski patrol officials contacted emergency services at around 3:09 PM on Saturday, saying they were in contact with a skier that skied out of bounds near the West Willow drainage and had fallen into the river.
"Snowmass Ski Patrol contacted Dispatch and stated they found a single set of ski tracks leaving the Ski Area in the area above the popular ski run known as 'The Wall'," according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
"It was reported they had GPS coordinates and were willing to attempt to locate the subject. Working in conjunction with Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a mission was approved and Ski Patrol deployed into the field."
At team from Mountain Rescue Aspen was also deployed to the scene.
Crews reached the uninjured skier at approximately 5:16 PM. All parties were able to ski out, and arrived safely to T-Lazy 7 Ranch by around 6:10 PM.
Snowmass ski area, located in Snowmass Village, is the largest of four resorts in the Aspen Snowmass group.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of the risks of backcountry skiing. Once a skier makes the decision to leave the ski area, there are no services available and it is the responsibility of the parties involved to get out of the field safely," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.