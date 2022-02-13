A crew from the Summit County Rescue Group was activated at around 12 PM on Sunday after a skier was buried by an avalanche on the west side of Loveland Pass, according to a Facebook post from the group.
"A mother and son on skis intended to retrieve a piece of rappel gear they had left behind the day before when they rappelled to ski a chute locally known as Butt Crack. As the son traversed toward the top of the chute, he cut across a steep slope below the ridge and triggered an avalanche," the post said.
The avalanche dragged the skier an estimated 200-300-feet, including a 50-foot drop off of a cliff, the group reported. The mother was able to stay a safe distance from the slide without getting caught in it.
"It took the mother about ten minutes to reach him and she found him buried up to his waist with minor injuries," the group said.
The skiers were both eventually able to ski out on their own, before crews arrived.
"It is incredible that the skier caught was able to walk away from this accident. Although avalanche danger has been relatively low lately there is still danger and it’s important not to get complacent. Read the CAIC forecast and follow safe practices. Be aware that high winds in the central mountains over the past few days have created slabs and increased the avalanche danger," the post said.
"It should also be noted that while both skiers were experienced, knowledgeable and well equipped, equipment will not help you if you are in a terrain trap such as this one," it said.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.