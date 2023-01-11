According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3.
The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
This accidental death occurred after Turner collided with a tree in the Highlands area of the resort.
Condolences go out those impacted by this death.
This is the first on-resort death of the ski season in Colorado, preceding another death that was reported on January 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. One skier and one snowboarder have also been killed in backcountry avalanches this snow season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.