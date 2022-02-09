Another skiing-related death has been reported in Colorado's Summit County, this one the result of an accident that took place on January 21. This death, along with one that occurred on January 30 and another that occurred on February 1 total three slopesport-related deaths in the county in just twelve days.
According to the Summit County Coroner, Texas resident Beau Brannon, 23, died at a local hospital from blood loss after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
Aside from blood loss, or exsanguination, being the official cause of death, there's not much information available about what exactly happened in the crash that resulted in this sort of injury. While blunt force trauma, heart issues, and asphyxiation are often factors behind deaths that occur while skiing, blood loss is a less common reason.
A report from Summit Daily states that a Vail Resorts representative said Brannon was on Peak 8 on an expert-level run when the collision took place.
This brings the total number of slopesport-related deaths in Colorado during this snow season to at least eight. Three deaths have occurred at Eldora Mountain Resort, one at Aspen Highlands, one at Copper Mountain Resort, and another at Breckenridge Resort. The eighth reported slopesport-related death occurred in the backcountry near Cameron Pass.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
