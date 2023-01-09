A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from Powderhorn Ski Patrol. Life-saving measures were attempted, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
The victim was transported to an ambulance, but was later pronounced deceased.
The skier was found in the Thunderbird Glade area, which is an advanced-rated run that drops downslope off of an intermediate-rated run called Tenderfoot.
No further information regarding the circumstances of this incident have been made available.
Powderhorn Mountain is located roughly 45 minutes east of Grand Junction in Mesa County.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
(3) comments
I've only been here a little over two years, but man, is it always so many dying on the slopes out here? Is it mostly outsiders that aren't aware of the dangers? Don't recall so many the first couple of years. Sad.
Buried, no avalanche? Stranded, tried to dig snow cave? Foul play?
Maybe fell in a tree well or just didn't get up after a bad crash
