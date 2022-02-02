Copper Mountain

A skier has died in Colorado after losing control and crashing in a section of trees at Copper Mountain Resort on January 30.

Identified by the Summit County Coroner's Office as Nicholas Vigil, 24, of Lakewood, Vigil was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Despite that, his cause of death was determined to be a traumatic brain injury.

At the time of the accident, Vigil was skiing in trees along an intermediate run called 'Collage,' commonly accessed from the popular Super Bee lift.

This is at least the fifth slopesport-related death of the season in Colorado. Other deaths include one at Aspen Highlands ski area, two at Eldora Mountain Resort, and one in the backcountry due to an avalanche.

