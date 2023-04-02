A 58-year-old skier from Texas died on Sunday, after colliding with a tree at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort near Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Crews were deployed to the resort at around 9:45 AM, after the Boulder County Communications Center received an emergency call regarding an unconscious skier.
"The 58-year-old female was visiting from Texas with friends and family, when she reportedly fell while skiing down Muleshoe. After falling, she continued to slide down the run before ultimately striking a tree. Members from her party immediately called 911 and began to perform CPR," the release said.
Multiple agencies, including Eldora Ski Patrol, responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures. Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead in the resort's first-aid room.
"Foul play is not suspected; however, the investigation remains on-going. The incident will be investigated by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder County Coroner's Office," the release said.
Further information regarding the identity of the victim has not been made available at this time.
