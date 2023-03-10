Breckenridge, Colorado Photo Credit: skibreck (iStock).

According to a March 9 report from Summit Daily, 34-year-old Ryan Peerenboom, who lived in Boulder, died following a January 21 collision with a tree on Breckenridge's Peak 8. Peerenboom was on an intermediate run at the time.

An obituary for Peerenboom described him as "the type of man who followed his convictions wholeheartedly" and someone who "made the most of every occasion."

Peerenboom was born in Seoul, but moved to Boulder after a stint in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was employed by Deloitte.

"His primary mission in life was to brighten the day of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his company," read Peerenboom's obituary.

Per Summit Daily, Peerenboom's death was the first reported death resulting from an incident at a Summit County ski area this season.

It's worth noting that a sidecountry skier did die in close proximity to Breckenridge on January 31 in an avalanche that took place in backcountry terrain adjacent to the resort.

Condolences go out to those impacted by Peerenboom's death.

82nd Airborne
"His primary mission in life was to brighten the day of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his company," If only we could all be like that! God Bless you and your family and friends in their loss.

