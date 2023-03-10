According to a March 9 report from Summit Daily, 34-year-old Ryan Peerenboom, who lived in Boulder, died following a January 21 collision with a tree on Breckenridge's Peak 8. Peerenboom was on an intermediate run at the time.
An obituary for Peerenboom described him as "the type of man who followed his convictions wholeheartedly" and someone who "made the most of every occasion."
Peerenboom was born in Seoul, but moved to Boulder after a stint in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was employed by Deloitte.
"His primary mission in life was to brighten the day of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his company," read Peerenboom's obituary.
Per Summit Daily, Peerenboom's death was the first reported death resulting from an incident at a Summit County ski area this season.
It's worth noting that a sidecountry skier did die in close proximity to Breckenridge on January 31 in an avalanche that took place in backcountry terrain adjacent to the resort.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Peerenboom's death.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
"His primary mission in life was to brighten the day of anyone who was fortunate enough to be in his company," If only we could all be like that! God Bless you and your family and friends in their loss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.