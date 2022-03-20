One backcountry skier was killed, and another was injured on Saturday afternoon after being caught in an avalanche in the North Fork of Fish Creek, northeast of Steamboat Springs.
The incident occurred at around 12:20 PM, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Information on what triggered the slide is not yet available.
"Skier 1 was caught in the avalanche and came to rest against a tree. He was not breathing when his companion reached him. Skier 2 performed CPR for close to an hour as the Routt County Sheriff's Office, Routt County Search and Rescue, and Classic Air responded to the scene," the CAIC report said.
The surviving skier was evacuated via helicopter, with unknown injuries. Efforts to retrieve the body of skier one will begin on Sunday.
It's crucial for backcountry travelers to check the avalanche report every time before they leave for an adventure. Daily conditions reports can be found at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident," CAIC said.
Another death of avalancher. How many will it take??
Andrew Hyde, 49 Steamboat Springs resident was the one that didn't make it.
