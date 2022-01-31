A tree, quick thinking, and a strong grip likely saved a skier from serious consequences over the weekend when a large avalanche slid down part of Colorado's Gore mountain range.
On Sunday, January 30, a skier triggered a large avalanche at an elevation of about 12,000 feet along Colorado's Gore Range and in the area of Pitkin Creek – located in the Vail and Summit County backcountry zone. After triggering the avalanche, the skier was able to grab onto a tree to avoid being swept down to the valley floor. Had the individual been swept away, they would likely have been dragged 100s of feet (potentially more than 1,000 feet) down steep, high-consequence terrain. It is unlikely they would have walked away unscathed.
Oddly, this avalanche occurred during a period with a 'low' avalanche risk rating – a one of five on the risk scale. This exemplifies how a dangerous slide can occur amid seemingly safer conditions. The first large human-triggered avalanche to take place in Colorado since January 12, this slide was classified as a 'persistent slab' avalanche, which basically means that it was the result of a weaker and more fragile layer of older snow breaking beneath a top layer. Rated as a R2–D2.5 slide, this avalanche was powerful enough to kill a person and may have been strong enough to damage some trees.
This example goes to show that no matter how 'safe' the backcountry is during the winter season, any snow means that some level of avalanche risk may still exist.
As the Colorado Avalanche Information Center notes, "'LOW does not mean NO.' Slides are just infrequent."
Three avalanche deaths have occurred in Colorado so far this winter season, including one skier death on December 24 and two snowshoer deaths that occurred in January.
Throughout the entire snow season, it's crucial for those entering the backcountry to check forecasted avalanche risk, first. It's also crucial to let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back.
Those planning to enter potentially avalanche-prone terrain should have avalanche safety training and should carry avalanche safety gear that they are familiar with. Familiarize yourself with your gear at the White River National Forest 'beacon training park' near Minturn.
Find more information about avalanche safety on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
(1) comment
If someone who is stupid enough to go where they are not supposed to be and start an Avalanche I hope to God they are fined heavily and given a good Community Service time at least double the fine! maybe then they will think twice before endangering or killing themselves and possibly others! Joanne
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.