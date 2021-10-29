According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a skier was caught in an avalanche in the area of Loveland Pass on Friday.
Three avalanches took place, with a skier triggering the first one in an area of the pass known as 'the Kitchen Wall." The following two avalanches ran sympathetically, which basically means they were released due to disturbances from the first slide.
Two skiers were at the scene, both experienced locals that had done everything right, according to Summit County Search and Rescue Group. They were carrying all of the proper avalanche safety gear on them and dug a snow pit to test the pack, eventually skiing down the slope one at a time.
The second skier triggered the slide and was carried about 400 feet. Neither skier was injured or buried.
Following the event, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center cautioned the public to be wary of weak early season snow that could result in avalanches large enough to hurt someone.
"The snowpack is touchy, especially in steep areas below ridgelines and in steep confined gullies where winds have deposited deeper snow over weak early season snow on the ground," wrote the service about current conditions. The riskiest slopes are steep northernly and easterly facing slopes near or above treeline.
A number of avalanches have already been reported in the area of Loveland Pass, including six observed slides on Thursday.
Prior to entering Colorado's backcountry during the snow season, it's crucial to check the risk forecast on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. This is easy to do – simply visit the homepage and find the map, clicking a specific region for more detail.
If planning on entering avalanche terrain, it is recommended that you take an avalanche safety course, first. It's also important to make sure you're bringing along avalanche safety gear that you know how to use and checking to make sure everything is where it should be and that it all works prior to leaving the vehicle behind.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.