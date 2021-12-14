According to the Breckenridge Police Department, officers responded to an early call on Monday morning at about 2:30 AM regarding an assault.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect was assaulting people with a belt and attempting to break into rooms on the 500 block of Village Road. Though not confirmed in the press release on the matter, this is the address of the Hilton Grand Vacations Club Valdoro Mountain Lodge Breckenridge, which is found near the base of the resort's Peak 9.
Along with Breckenridge Police, personnel from Dillon PD, Frisco PD, and the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
A brief foot pursuit took place before the suspect locked himself in a room. The suspect soon surrendered to officers and was take into custody, ultimately ending up at the county jail.
The investigation into the situation is ongoing.
