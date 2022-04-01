There's a different type of season pass option being offered by Utah's Snowbird ski resort and the ski industry is buzzing about it – a $799 parking pass for the 2022-2023 slopesport season.
According to the resort, the pass removes the need to make a parking reservation or the need to get to the mountain early. Instead, simply show up and have a spot waiting for you.
Current options for free parking at the resort exist, but are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis – though this does make up a majority of the parking at the destination. Reserved paid parking through the end of April currently ranges from $10 to $40 a day, depending on the date and lot, at time of publishing.
The price of $799 is a $100 uptick over the previous season. Despite the increase, it's likely spots will go fast after selling out the previous year. They're set to go on sale on April 13.
Many slopegoers visit Snowbird with the 'Summit Pass,' which is set to cost $1,149 for adults next season. Want the parking pass, too? You'll be set back around $2,000.
Do you think more Colorado resorts should offer some sort of reserved or season pass-based parking program? Or would you rather have the parking process benefit the early riser?
Here's a look at how many times one would need to visit a resort to make the $799 parking pass worth it – not to mention the value of less stress and more convenience.
If a paid parking option at a resort is about $20, it would take 40 trips to the same resort with a $799 annual parking pass to make the pass the cheaper option.
Would you buy a pass like this? Let us know in the comments section.
