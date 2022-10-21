Ski season is officially two days away in Colorado, with Arapahoe Basin announcing that they'll be opening on Sunday, October 23 at 8:30 AM. After that, the resort will be open for the season, likely into June.
Intermediate run High Noon will be the first spot where ropes are dropped, which is accessed off of the Black Mountain Express lift. With several days of conditions favorable for snowmaking ahead, the resort hopes to open another intermediate run – Ramrod – by next weekend.
Heavy snow is in the forecast this weekend in Colorado, particularly on Sunday, when some sources are calling for two or more feet in the Aspen area. While Arapahoe Basin isn't really in the crosshairs for the deepest totals, the area should still get a few inches.
Assuming Arapahoe Basin opens on Sunday, as planned, they'll be the first resort to open in the state – unless someone sneaks in and beats them to the punch. We'll have to wait and see.
Arapahoe Basin's October 23 opening date is just days after the resort opened in 2021, which was on October 17. The first day of snowmaking in 2022 was October 9, with the opening day snow depth expected to be about 18 inches this year. October 9 is also coincidentally the earliest day Arapahoe Basin ever opened for skiing – which took place in 2009.
Lift tickets for opening day must be purchased online and in advance.
According to the resort, "opening day is not a beginner experience."
Find more information on the Arapahoe Basin website.
