There's long been an effort by Colorado's resorts to stamp out fraudulent lift pass use, most commonly seen in the form of someone borrowing a friend's season pass instead of purchasing their own.
In many cases of fraudulent lift pass use, a culprit is caught by an employee and handed over to authorities, sometimes facing criminal charges among other penalties.
In attempt to further crack down on this ongoing issue, an Oregon resort is reportedly providing employees with a big incentive for catching fraudsters – cold hard cash.
Well, it's probably not actual cash nowadays – rather a direct deposit. Either way, it's a nice little monetary bonus.
According to Central Oregon Daily, Mount Bachelor may be offering employees a $75 bonus for catching slopegoers committing pass fraud. It doesn't seem like the mountain has confirmed this yet, but the claim has been made by multiple lift operators in online conversations.
Owned by Powdr Corporation but with access days on the Ikon Pass, Mount Bachelor is one of the largest single-mountain resorts in the country, with 4,323 skiable acres.
Could this move by a major resort to crackdown on pass fraud be a sign of what's soon to come in Colorado? Most Colorado resorts continue to take a firm stance on preventing this criminal act, with local police departments supporting the move. For example, in Vail, charges related to pass theft can result in up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $999.
Long story, short – buy your own pass. It's the right thing to do and using someone else's pass for fraudulent access simply isn't worth the risk.
Although never firsthand, for 15 years +, I've been hearing that lifties get cash bonuses for catching people using someone else's pass.
The real crime here is charging $200-300 for a day lift pass. That's $1,000 for a family of four for one day of skiing, then add $40 for parking, $20 per person for a hotdog, fries and a drink, not to mention CO is #4 in gasoline prices in the US. Then you only get 6 runs in because you have to wait one hour each time to get on the lift. I know... buy a season pass and ski weekdays. Not everyone can do that. People don't like being scammed by the ski resorts.
