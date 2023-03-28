Guests at Sundance Resort in Utah caught footage of a massive natural avalanche that sent a cloud of snow and dust hurling toward them on Monday.
According to a tweet from Sundance, the slide started on Mount Timpanogos, which is located west of the resort. It then traveled into an area just outside of the resort's boundaries.
"Footage shows the dust/wind cloud reaching guests who were watching, but no one was hurt as deposition area never reached our boundaries," the tweet reads.
The resort remained open and was ultimately not affected by the avalanche.
Check out the wild video below:
A friend just shared this with me. Avalanche at @SundanceResort. Just now. pic.twitter.com/j2hcCNRdPl— Chris Harrington (@CCH360) March 27, 2023
According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the slide was a "large natural powdercloud avalanche." While no one was hurt, powder avalanches can cause serious damage and can travel as fast as 190 MPH.
