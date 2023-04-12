Those hoping to purchase the 120-plus-resort 'Indy Pass' for the 2023-2024 slopesport season may have already missed their chance. According to the company website, record-breaking sales of the ski pass over the last few weeks have resulted in the sale of the pass being put on pause until further notice.
The company cites capacity concerns as the reason behind the pause, seeking to ensure that the pass is not oversold.
"To preserve the independent and uncrowded skiing experience we all know and love, we have decided to pause 23/24 pass sales. We remain committed to each of our unique ski areas on the Indy Pass and plan to work with them over the summer to evaluate capacity limits and shape the best possible winter for our shared passholders," reads the Indy Pass website.
The Indy Pass was available to returning passholders from March 6 to March 21, to those on last year's waitlist from March 24 to March 30, and to the general public on April 1. Days later, sales of the pass product were put on pause.
The pass provides purchasers with two days at more than 120 resorts around the world, most of which are in North America. Four Colorado resorts are included on the pass – Bluebird Backcountry, Echo Mountain, Granby Ranch, and Sunlight Mountain Resort. A base pass costs $319 and a pass with no blackout dates costs $419.
Those interested in joining a waitlist for the pass, should it go back on sale, can do so here.
