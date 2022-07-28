According to a report from Vail Daily, the US Forest Service has ordered Keystone Resort to cease their project to construct a new chairlift in the Bergman Bowl area that was meant to increase skiable terrain on the mountain. The order comes after an unauthorized road was constructed in fragile alpine terrain during the project, something the resort blamed on miscommunication.
At this point, the next step will be finding a remedy to the situation. A representative of the US Forest Service was quoted as saying "I'm confident we'll be able to work through this, but it's serious."
The initial plan for the Bergman Bowl expansion addresses how impactful the construction of a road in fragile areas can be. Find that report here.
Read a full in-depth report from Vail Daily on the matter here.
(2) comments
Another scoff-law corporation which will get off with a minuscule penalty.
Exactly.
