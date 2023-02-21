Set to take place the first weekend of March, the 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival weekend is sure to excite.
In case you're unfamiliar with ski joring, it's a style of skiing in which horses pull humans through the snow. In some cases, the horse will pull the human over ramps as they collect rings on a spear, which will be one of the events taking place in Leadville. Sometimes, snowmobiles are used instead of horses.
The weekend of Leadville festivities will start on Friday, March 3, with an education 'ski with a ranger' event set to take place at Ski Cooper – this includes a lesson on the historic 10th Mountain Division ski troopers. Later that night, a 'Spirits in the Shaft' event offers wine, whiskey, and beer tasting at the National Mining Hall of Fame with costumes encouraged.
On Saturday, a snowshoe race will kick off the morning, with ski joring taking place throughout the day. Later that night, there will be a fat tire bike ride after dark that travels the 11-mile Mineral Belt trail through a historic mining areas.
Find out more about this event, which lasts from March 3 to 5 and is free to attend, on the Leadville-Twin Lakes website here.
