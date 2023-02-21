03_05_22 Ski joring 01590.jpg

Jade Neves pulls Bruce Stott in the open run division during the 75th running of the Leadville Ski Joring Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Leadville, Colo. The racing continues on Sunday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Set to take place the first weekend of March, the 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival weekend is sure to excite.

In case you're unfamiliar with ski joring, it's a style of skiing in which horses pull humans through the snow. In some cases, the horse will pull the human over ramps as they collect rings on a spear, which will be one of the events taking place in Leadville. Sometimes, snowmobiles are used instead of horses.

The weekend of Leadville festivities will start on Friday, March 3, with an education 'ski with a ranger' event set to take place at Ski Cooper – this includes a lesson on the historic 10th Mountain Division ski troopers. Later that night, a 'Spirits in the Shaft' event offers wine, whiskey, and beer tasting at the National Mining Hall of Fame with costumes encouraged.

On Saturday, a snowshoe race will kick off the morning, with ski joring taking place throughout the day. Later that night, there will be a fat tire bike ride after dark that travels the 11-mile Mineral Belt trail through a historic mining areas.

Find out more about this event, which lasts from March 3 to 5 and is free to attend, on the Leadville-Twin Lakes website here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.