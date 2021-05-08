A ski area in Colorado will offer a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for free Sunday, May 16 on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Arapahoe Basin, located in Dillon, plans to distribute 200 Johnson and Johnson vaccines to adults 18 years and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 16.
"Getting our vaccination rate above 70% is one of our last major hurdles," Al Henceroth, the ski area's chief operating officer, wrote online.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be set up in Beach Spot #1 on The Beach, the ski mountain's popular parking lot for tailgating. Arapahoe Basin is operating the clinic conjunction with Summit County Health Department with ski patrol and first responders on site.
Anyone who receives a vaccine Sunday, May 16 will also be offered a free bacon Bloody Mary, draft beer, or soda from the ski area's 6th Alley Bar and Grill.
"We strongly encourage all of our guests, employees and community members to be vaccinated," Henceroth wrote on his blog.
Pre-registration and proof of Colorado residency will not be required for recipients of the vaccine at Arapahoe Basin.
Arapahoe Basin's closing day is set for Sunday, June 6 for the 2020-2021 ski season.
