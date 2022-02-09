Slopesport enthusiasts in Denver will be happy to learn that they're now able to get some turns in without leaving the city.
According to Denver Parks and Recreation, Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2022 season. The destination features 10 rails and boxes, typical of what someone might find in a resort terrain park. The features vary in configuration and designated skill-level, offering a nice variety of people looking to hone their moves.
Best part about this urban terrain park – it's totally free. Even better, guests will have access to free equipment rentals, including snowboards, boots, and helmets, starting on February 17 from 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursdays and 11 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays.
Events will also take place at the park, kicking off with a community gathering that's set to take place on February 19 from 9 AM to 1 PM. This event will feature a 'youth rail jam,' along with music, food, and games. More events will be announced as the season progresses.
This year, a warm and dry start to the snow season caused concerns regarding the park, which was first created in 2007 as part of a partnership between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort. Thankfully, a recent blast of cold temperatures in the area made it feasible to start making snow.
Those interested in checking out the Ruby Hill Rail Yard should head to Ruby Hill Park, which is located off of South Platte River and West Florida Avenue, found south of downtown. The terrain park is open from 5 AM to 11 PM daily and is lighted from dusk through 9 PM. While free rental equipment is only available on certain days and during certain times, those with their own gear can hit the park for free as they please.
It's expected that the park will be open into March, weather permitting.
