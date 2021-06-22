Reported to be 1,424 acres on Monday afternoon, a Tuesday morning update now puts the Sylvan Fire at 2,630 acres – an 85 percent increase in size from last report.
The Sylvan Fire continues to burn in Colorado's ski country, just 12 miles south of Eagle, Colorado and in the same county as Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts. It's also worth noting that the blaze is just a half-mile from Sylvan Lake State Park, resulting in an evacuation of this outdoor recreation space.
As the blaze continues to grow, so do the number of personnel assigned to it. There are now 75 people working to stop the fire, up from 60 personnel throughout much of the day on Monday.
On Monday, a heavy air tanker and four single-engine air-tankers were able to drop fire retardant on the blaze.
Much of the growth came on Monday afternoon and evening, as the Sylvan Fire made a push south through heavy timber. This resulted in a lot of smoke being produced. Thankfully, retardant efforts and natural barriers helped keep the fire from moving over Red Table Ridge – a natural landmark that will be a focus of firefighting efforts on Tuesday, as firefighters work to keep the blaze north of this barrier.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, though a lightning strike is suspected to be the culprit.
