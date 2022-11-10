A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
According to Incorporate Keystone, the group behind the push, the initiative is the result of "Summit County [being] unable to solve and fund the unmet Keystone community needs" for the past 25 years, with the sentiment expressed that the needs of other parts of the county take priority over the Keystone community. The group hopes that incorporation will pave a path to solving these issues.
As part of their justification for incorporation, the organization notes that Keystone has more voters than Dillon, which is already one of the county's official towns. It also notes that on top of 1,298 full-time residents, 2,100 seasonal workforce beds are located in the community. The area is also host to more than 20,000 people on peak ski days, which contributes to a drain on community resources.
Taxes were a concern noted in a document that explains why Keystone community seeks incorporation. The group states that while Keystone community provides $8.5 million in taxes and fees for Summit County, they only receive $85,000 in benefits. The group claims incorporation would result in $4.1 million per year coming back to the community, also allowing for the creation of a $3.6 million fund over five years.
While many 'unmet needs' are listed by the group, a few of those include lack of leadership related to local trails and open spaces, traffic safety issues, inconsistency in plowing, and lack of regular law enforcement presence.
According to Incorporate Keystone, the petition related to the initiative was filed during the first week of October, though it could take several before a ruling that would allow a public vote to take place.
Find a full explanation of the reason for incorporation here.
