While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi.
A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure.
At last update, Pitkin County (home to Aspen) was 75 percent in favor of passing the proposition. Summit County (home to Breckenridge, Keystone, and Copper) was 64 percent in favor of passing and San Miguel County (home to Telluride) was 79 percent in favor of passing.
Meanwhile, Eagle County (home to Vail and Beaver Creek) was at 61 percent approval in the latest report. Routt County (home to Steamboat) was at 63 percent approval. Gunnison County, home to Crested Butte, was 66 percent in favor of passing.
Granted, Denver County has also shown that they're highly in favor of passing the proposition, with 65 percent approval at latest report. As has Boulder County, at 65 percent approval.
The biggest opposition, in terms of percentage share, came from rural Colorado areas where tourism isn't a huge economic driver (particularly the Eastern Plains – Kiowa County was last at 78 percent against, for example), as well as in the Colorado Springs area (El Paso County was 57 percent opposed). Mesa County, home to Grand Junction, as a major population center on the Western Slope, was also opposed at 56 percent.
