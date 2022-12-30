The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a person and vehicle of interest in a package theft incident that took place in Crystal Valley on Christmas morning.
No other details have been released in the case. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you recognize this person, contact the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-920-5300 or tips@pitkinsheriff.com.
