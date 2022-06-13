The individual whose remains were found at the Lost Creek Wilderness Area in 2020 has been identified as 30-year-old Gregory Allan Woodford of Colorado Springs, according to the Park County Coroners Office.
Woodford's body was discovered by a group of hiking teenagers. According to the report from the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NAMUS), the body was almost entirely skeletal when found.
Earlier this year, the coroner's office renewed its effort identify the remains using investigative genetic genealogy services. This process ultimately led to the positive identification.
Woodford was a 30-year-old Navy veteran, born in Roanoke, Virginia. Information regarding the cause of his death has not been made available.
"We wish to extend our sincere sympathy to the family of Gregory Allan Woodford and thank the family for their cooperation as we navigated through unknown family connections," a news release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.