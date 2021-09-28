The death of a bear last Friday brought the end to a story more than five years in the making.
The black bear that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Littleton, Colorado on Friday morning had previously been tagged by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers back in 2015.
In August of 2015, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to a landowner's report of a bear killing their livestock.
Officers were able to trap a bear on the property, but later suspected they had captured the wrong animal based on the physical description given by the landowner.
Officials gave the bear green ear tags with the number 416 to associate it with the incident. They relocated it to western Clear Creek County to mitigate human-bear conflict, according to CPW records.
“If memory serves, it was a young bear that I caught and he took some effort,” said Ty Petersburg, the officer who trapped the bear, in a CPW news release. “I moved him to Grizzly Creek in Clear Creek County, which is near Grays and Torreys Peaks, up toward the Continental Divide."
The bear that was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Littleton on Kipling Pkwy was one we had relocated previously. This is actual video of that bear's release when it was relocated back in 2015. pic.twitter.com/4cfbKwBbeQ— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 24, 2021
The bear was in the ballpark of 150 pounds and around 8 years old at the time of the crash, according to CPW. A weight of 150 pounds is on the smaller end of the spectrum when it comes to adult male black bears.
It is possible that the bear traveled to Littleton after losing territory to a younger bear, officials say.
“The events from this morning are sad and we hope the person associated with the accident will be okay,” said CPW Deputy Regional Manager Kristin Cannon in the release.
"When we live on the landscape with bears, these things are going to happen. We can’t always avoid them, wildlife is going to go where it wants to go, even across our busy highways and streets. If you want to keep bears safe, be sure you drive alertly and safely, scanning for wildlife, and do your part not to attract bears into town by securing all attractants," she said.
This incident was the first of two bear versus vehicle collisions that happened in Colorado on Friday, CPW reports. The second occurred northwest of Larkspur.
As it turns out, this is an unfortunately common occurrence. CPW records indicate that approximately 106 bears are killed annually by vehicles.
This kind of accident with wildlife can be preventable by driving at safe speeds and keeping an eye out for wildlife on the road, particularly in the mornings and evenings.
