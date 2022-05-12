Each year, USA Today calls on its readers to vote on the 'best of' in many different categories, including 'train rides.' This year, six scenic train options in Colorado are in the running for their 'top 10' list.
Your vote could help push Colorado's scenic trains to the top of the list.
The leaderboard adjusts as readers vote, but at time of publishing, here's where Colorado's scenic train options stood among the 20 train rides on the list.
1. Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (2nd overall):
Traveling between Chama, New Mexico, and Antonito, Colorado, this steam-operated train passes through the stunning San Juan Mountains and Conejos Valley.
2. Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (3rd overall):
This ride travels a historic route between Durango and Silverton, Colorado, showing off amazing scenery along the way.
3. Georgetown Loop Railroad (7th overall):
Completed long ago, in 1884, this narrow-gauge route travels from Georgetown to Silver Plume, Colorado, starting at an elevation of 8,530 feet. Big climbs and scene bridges make this ride unique.
4. Rocky Mountaineer (9th overall):
Though this train company is headquartered in Canada, their Denver-to-Moab 'Rockies to the Red Rocks' line offers one of the most luxurious ways to see the Colorado landscape. A trip on this route also includes a night-stay in Glenwood Springs.
5. Pikes Peak Cog Railway (12th overall):
Located in Manitou Springs, just outside of Colorado Springs, this cog railway travels to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak and back. Thanks to its high-elevation and stunning scenic views, it's one of the most unique railway routes in the world.
6. Royal Gorge Route Railroad (17th overall):
Found in Cañon City, Colorado, this railway cuts between the massive canyon walls of the Royal Gorge. Without a road in the bottom of the canyon, this is one of the only ways that people are able to see this view.
All of these rankings will likely change as the voting period continues. Cast your vote until May 23 at noon ET here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Leadville??
Since my husband & I enjoyed our 20th Anniversary on the GOG Railway to the top pf Pikes Peak I think it is very fitting that I vote for this trip! I would dearly love to take train ride to Moab, but way out of our budget! Love you Harry
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.