Another new license plate option is coming to Colorado and Coloradans have a say in what it will look like.
Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles is asking residents of the state to vote on their favorite of six designs, split into two categories – 13-and-older and under 13. The winning design from the 13-and-older category will be used for the state's 150th anniversary commemorative license plate, with winners in each category getting a $1,000 grant and a commemorative plate.
“In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together," said Polis about the plate design program.
In total, 312 designs were submitted by a total of 216 entrants. The three finalists in each division were selected by a committee, with the final vote for a favorite being put to public vote.
Here's a look at all six finalists:
Coloradans can visit the 'Historic Colorado' page on the DMV website to vote until February 15. Ahead of Colorado's 2026 bicentennial celebration, the winning plate in the over-13 category is set to be available for public purchase in August 2023. They're set to remain available through August 2027. The 'Historic Colorado' plate will cost the same as the standard license plate.
Vote here.
