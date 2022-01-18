A total of 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2021, marking a 50 percent uptick in traffic related deaths over the last decade, according to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and the Colorado Springs Police Department are partnering up in 2022 to encourage Coloradans to drive safer.
“We allocate tremendous resources into maintaining a safe and reliable statewide travel system,” said John Lorme, Director of Maintenance & Operations for CDOT in Tuesday press release.
“However, the most important resource is the driver, and that’s where we see safety falter. Drivers making poor decisions — whether it’s speeding, being on their phones, or not buckling up — cause more than 90% of the fatal crashes on our roadways," he said.
The following counties reported the most road fatalities in 2021, according to CDOT:
El Paso — 77 fatalities
Adams — 66 fatalities
Denver — 65 fatalities
Jefferson — 50 fatalities
Arapahoe — 50 fatalities
Weld — 46 fatalities
The graph below shows the annual number of the statewide traffic-related fatalities since 2002.
Of the deaths in 2021, 246 involved impaired drivers, CDOT reports – more than a third of the total deaths.
“For the average Coloradan, the most dangerous thing you will do all day is driving. These trends are tragic and unacceptable,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
“It’s why Colorado State Patrol will continue its low-tolerance enforcement strategy to educate or remove drivers putting lives at risk. But, enforcement efforts alone won’t solve the problem of rising fatalities on our roadways. We need drivers to do their part and set the right example. We need to care enough to change this - we need to care enough to make safe choices behind the wheel," Packard said.
The agencies want to remind drivers to never drive under the influence, to avoid speeding, to buckle up, and to never text and drive. Also, remember to exercise caution around pedestrians and cyclists.
