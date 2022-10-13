Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season.
Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
The highest-ranking Colorado spot on the Country Living list was Glenwood Springs, ranking 5th overall. Find independent Sunlight Mountain Resort in this town, which is located along I-70, as well as multiple hot spring options. Plus, this spot is a short distance from Aspen, making it easy to visit that iconic town with a short drive.
Dunton was the second-highest ranking town on the Country Living list, ranking 7th overall. Known for its hot springs, this town is the perfect winter getaway if you're looking for a sense of escape. Don't expect any hustle and bustle here.
Also found among the list's top 20 was Telluride, ranking 18th nationwide. While Telluride is best known for its ski resort in the winter, quaint mountain town streets provide a charming atmosphere that's hard to beat and one that can be enjoyed by any tourist. Plus, there's no shortage of great winter events in this remote spot.
Also included on the list were Crested Butte, ranking 25th, Steamboat Springs, ranking 31st, and Ouray, ranking 39th.
Crested Butte is another spot with a great ski resort that also has a notable off-the-slopes personality. The same could be said for Steamboat Springs, which also has multiple hot springs to offer visitors. When it comes to Ouray, this spot is one of the best places for ice climbing in the country, extremely picturesque and dubbed the 'Switzerland of America' thanks to the jagged peaks that surround humble local streets.
Overall, the top spot was Leavenworth, Washington, which is a town modeled after a Bavarian village that's also home to a nutcracker museum.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.