Recently, vacation rental website HomeToGo published a ranking that compares the cost of skiing around the continent, assuming someone is buying a lift ticket and staying the night.
Comparing the 50 most popular ski resort towns in the United States and Canada based on website searches, the company considered the price of a lift ticket and the average price of accommodation per person when making their determination.
While the most expensive place to visit was Deer Valley, Utah with an overall cost of $585.49 per day ($259 lift ticket + $326.29 accommodation cost per person), six of the next nine 'most expensive' places were located in Colorado.
Beaver Creek was the second-most expensive place on their list, with a total cost of $433.63 ($247 lift ticket + $186.63 accommodation cost per person), followed by Aspen Mountain in third ($224 lift ticket + 190.73 accommodation cost = $414.73 total cost) and Vail in fourth ($247 lift ticket + $121.15 accommodation cost = $368.15 total cost). Telluride (6th most expensive, $348.24 total cost), Steamboat Springs (9th most expensive, $317.43 total cost), and Breckenridge (10th most expensive, $314.25 total cost) also made the top ten.
Meanwhile, the cheapest place in Colorado on their list of popular destinations was Purgatory Resort, with a cost of $215.73, ranking as the 30th 'most expensive' overall, or 21st least expensive. No Colorado resorts were listed in their top 20 'most affordable' spots.
Now, keep in mind that this ranking is only considering resort towns that are among the most commonly searched-for destinations on the HomeToGo website. Plenty of smaller, independent spots are found in Colorado where a cheaper price can be found.
Additionally, there are ways to save money when skiing in Colorado. Buy a season pass. Make it a day trip. Skip the fancy resort food and pack your lunch.
The reason I'm covering this list isn't to give you a definitive ranking of how expensive all Colorado resorts are, it's to show you how some of the most popular resorts in Colorado stack up when compared to other popular destinations around the continent. And with Colorado taking up six of the top 10 most expensive spots, it's fair to say that skiing and snowboarding in the Centennial State is on the pricer end of the spectrum.
Find more information about this ranking here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.