Six Colorado school districts, representing 12 schools across the state, are still out of compliance with Senate Bill 21-116, which prohibits the use of Native American mascots, according to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs.
The bill was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis last summer and requires any public schools, charter schools, and public institutions of higher education using Native American imagery in their mascots, to choose a new mascot by June 1, 2022.
Any schools that are still out of compliance by the deadline will be required to pay a $25,000 monthly fine, until the mascots are changed.
According to the commission's website, the bill does not apply to:
- "Schools that have agreements between a federally recognized Indian Tribes; or
- Any public school that is operated by a Tribe or with the approval of a Tribe and existing within the boundaries of the Tribe's reservation."
In a meeting with the commission last week, representatives for Kiowa High School in Elbert County presented approval from the Kiowa Tribe to keep the "Kiowa Indians" mascot. They also announced a plan to introduce a Native American history graduation requirement for their students.
The commission will be meeting in May, to review other proposed mascots. A full list of "out-of-compliance" schools can be found, here.
(2) comments
Oh well., Thank you, Governor Jared Polis, When I lived in McGraw, New York and went to that School we had all kinds of folks, in our school system and we had the American Eagle as our Mascot and very proud of our McGraw Central Eagles too! So when a new school starts out I say pick a mascot that fits in with the school and it's people and do that for a mascot and darn it leave it well enough alone! Pick the Sun or Moon or Earth then let us see how that goes over for the darn powers that be for crying out loud!! Just pick a leader that all can be happy with that helps with the area and is makes everyone proud of that leader! Can we stop with all the paying of fines so someone can make $$$$ for using their name that could have been just a name without it being an issue because God forbid you just picked without thinking it would be an issue in the future? You could say Sun Eagle or Moon Fly I think you all get my message right!! I mean think of how many states have a mascot close in name to someone else's and I do not hear any complaining about that!
Call it Bear Canyon Mascot, Moosehead Mascot, White Geese Mascot! oh wait is that a Canadian Goose? OOPS AM I bad? You get the message like I said! Jess
More political correctness BS. Thanks Polis & Democrats!
