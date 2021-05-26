Calling all Sunday-brunch lovers! BrunchFest is returning to the Mile High City of Denver this summer and it's going to be "bigger and better than ever."
All you can eat brunch foods and bottomless mimosas await at the Denver BrunchFest, which is set to take place on Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at the McNichols Building downtown. In between endless bites and sips, brunch-goers can also enjoy live entertainment at Civic Center Park!
Ticket options include general admission, which gets you bottomless drinks and food sampling, and early entry option that gets you in 30 minutes ahead of the crowd at 11:30 a.m.
There's also a VIP option which includes bottomless drinks and food sampling, 1-hour early entry, and access to an indoor and air-conditioned VIP-only lounge and bar.
This event is for ages 21+ only. The McNichols Building is located at 144 West Colfax Avenue in Denver.
For more details, please visit brunch-so-hard.com/denver-brunchfest.
