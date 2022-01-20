Looking to dance the night away for a good cause? Colorado Springs-based non-profit UpaDowna is hosting a Silent Disco Fundraiser on February 5 that's sure to be a blast.
Set to take place in The Carter Payne building in downtown Colorado Springs (home to Local Relic Artisan Ales), UpaDowna's Silent Disco invites people to hit the dance floor while multiple DJs play a set at the same time. The catch? Each participant hears music only through wireless headphones that let them switch between what each DJ is simultaneously playing. Colored lights on the side of the headphones tell others what 'channel' each person is listening to. Meanwhile, the room around the participants stays mostly silent, with the exception of shoes on the dance floor and a capella voices singing along to the various songs being played.
Attending this downtown Colorado Springs event costs $25 per person at the door or $20 in advance. The event is open to all ages, with alcoholic beverages available for purchase by those 21 or older. Music starts playing at 7 PM on February 5 and doesn't stop until 10 PM.
All proceeds of the fundraiser benefit UpaDowna and their mission to increase access to outdoor recreation by providing free or discounted programs available to all.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Learn more about UpaDowna here.
