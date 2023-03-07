The final report related to a February snowmobiling death in Colorado has been released.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there were a number of contributing factors in an avalanche-related snowmobiling death that occurred in the San Juan Mountains on February 25.
Six friends had met for a day of snowmobiling at the Red Lakes trailhead near La Manga Pass in Conejos County. They spent the morning riding and were using two-way radios to communicate, however, only half the group had avalanche safety gear and risk conditions were not known or discussed.
Around lunchtime, two friends left and two other riders joined the group, with the group turning their attention to a 30-degree southeast-facing slope that was adjacent to the slope that would eventually slide.
As one of the riders got close to the slope that would slide, he felt a collapse and saw shooting cracks – signs of avalanche risk. This rider noted the happening to one other snowmobiler, but didn't discuss it with the entire group.
Four of the six riders, including the rider that had experienced the signs of avalanche risk, left other snowmobilers in a meadow and went to ride terrain they had traveled earlier. This is when one of the riders rode in the area where the signs of risk had been noticed, heading up "the steepest portion of the slope."
A large avalanche that was about one to 12 feet deep and 160 feet wide broke off and the snowmobiler that had gone up the slope disappeared into debris. Ultimately, the slope would run about 400 vertical feet before moving into trees at the bottom of the slope.
After telling others at the scene to call for help, two of the other snowmobilers ran toward the avalanche to try to find the person that was missing. The missing snowmobiler was not wearing a transceiver, which forced searchers to rely on visual cues and probing around the missing snowmobiler's last known point.
One of the riders had an emergency beacon that was used to call for help while another snowmobiler went to the trailhead to get further assistance.
Conversation of the accident on the radio brought a lot of help to the scene. Ultimately, around 30 people were assisting by the end of the day, with the search lasting until nightfall. Search crews included members of Alamosa Search and Rescue, the United States Forest Service, the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, and members of the public.
Though the search was put on pause at nightfall, it resumed the following morning with another large group that included avalanche rescue dog teams from Wolf Creek Ski Area, as well as someone with a RECCO detector.
Weather deteriorated and forced a suspension of the search due to strong winds and snowfall at 1:30 PM.
The following morning, February 27, the search again resumed. Overnight snowfall and strong winds resulted in an uptick in avalanche risk, with crews using explosives to mitigate hazard on nearby slopes.
The missing snowmobiler was found at 10:30 AM, roughly 15 feet downhill from his snowmobile and under about two to three feet of snow. He had been swept through trees. A chainsaw was needed to clear debris in order to excavate him.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) offered condolences to those impacted by this tragic death.
"The level of community support for this search effort was truly impressive," wrote the CAIC in their official report of the death. "Friends and family of the [the rider] and over a hundred members of the community joined the search. People traveled several hours to add to the effort. The Conejos County Sheriff's Office enlisted help from the Colorado Search and Rescue Association as well as search and rescue teams from adjacent counties, Wolf Creek Ski Area, and several local, state, and federal government agencies. The outpouring of support and the number of volunteers over the three-day search is a reflection of [the rider's] ties to the local community and his involvement in the snowmobile community."
The CAIC also provided an analysis of what went wrong as part of their effort to help the community better understand the situation and in the hopes of preventing future similar accidents.
Here's a list of noted factors in this case:
1. Avalanche risk was unknown by the group. Research of conditions prior to leaving the house is crucial for safety. This can be done on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
2. Understanding signs of unstable snow is important, as is communicating observed signs of risk. In this case, one of the riders noticed signs of risk, but did not communicate them with the group.
3. Utilizing avalanche safety gear is often life-saving. This includes an avalanche transceiver, which allows others to quickly locate someone that's buried in the snow. In this case, the buried rider was not utilizing this equipment, which resulted in a multi-day search. The chance of surviving an avalanche burial dramatically drops after 30 minutes.
Three snowmobilers have been killed in two avalanche-related accidents, including this one, this season in Colorado.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
"risk conditions were not known or discussed", which was the beginning of this needless tragedy for them and their family and friends. Shouldn't even have been up there. Sad......
The rider who couldn't be bothered to communicate is partly responsible for killing the other rider, who apparently was blind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.