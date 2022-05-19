On May 19, the United States Drought Monitor released their latest update on Colorado and it showed a significant uptick in drought severity.
Last week, it was reported that roughly six percent of the state could be categorized as experiencing 'extreme' or 'exceptional' drought – the worst two of four tiers of severity. This week, that number jumped to nearly 23 percent – more than three times what was reported days ago.
According to the US Drought Monitor, this third and fourth severity tier is where problems like insect infestation, large wildfires, and fish kills can be concerns.
Most of this severity uptick took place in the southeast corner of the state, which can be seen on the map below.
While 23 percent is still under the 29 percent of the state that was at this level of drought severity at the same time last year, this latest increase closed some of that gap.
Most recent data also showed that 93 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought and that 100 percent of the state is abnormally dry.
This extreme dryness comes as snowpack dwindles, with the southeast and southwest corners of the state at just 33 and 3 percent of the typical snowpack on this date, respectively. Statewide, that number is 48 percent.
What's this mean for summer months ahead? Read about that here.
