Don't be fooled by a warmer week at lower elevations in Colorado – wintery weather is on the way and some peaks already have a snowpack started.
Those headed to Colorado's high peaks and backcountry areas should be aware that snowy conditions are present in some parts of the state, particularly on central and southwest mountaintops. While rocks are still visible on most of these peaks at this time, with a few inches of snow filling in cracks and covering the highest trails, that might change soon.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, a mountain forecasting service that gives daily reports regarding snow in Colorado's high country, several waves of snow are on the way.
A first wave of snow is expected to hit on Wednesday night at higher elevations, followed by more snow this weekend – on both Saturday and Sunday – that may result in accumulation as low as 10,000 feet. A third wave of snow is expected to hit next Tuesday into Wednesday, with a chance for what Gratz describes as "significant snowfall." He predicts that this snowfall could occur as low as 6,000 feet. Read his full report, including resort-specific predictions, here.
Mountain-Forecast.com shows that Longs Peak will likely get a few inches of snow during this same Tuesday to Wednesday range, though only about four inches. That being said, this could be accompanied by very strong 50-mile-per-hour winds. Farther south on the Front Range, Pikes Peak is currently not forecasted to get snow during this wave, though winds on the peak could reach a wild 55 miles per hour.
While the Mountain-Forecast.com prediction for Quandary Peak is limited to six days, this peak should get around five inches of snow on Saturday night, with the Breckenridge area also likely to see accumulation. Meanwhile, Mount Bierstadt is expected to get "heavy snow" on Saturday night, in the range of six to seven inches.
According to High Point Weather, wintery weather next week could also bring the first snow of the year to Denver, Colorado. The same service also estimates that about a foot of snow is already present in the area of Mount Eolus, which is a fourteener in southwestern Colorado's Needle Mountains.
All weather statements are obviously subject to change, but it's looking like snow will start stacking up soon in Colorado. If headed into the mountains, be prepared for possible winter conditions – especially on high elevation hikes. Bring traction, bring layers, and be willing to turn back if you find out you're under-prepared. The summit will be there a later day.
