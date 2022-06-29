According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, a "significant" rockfall has taken place in the park.
The rockfall occurred in Upper Chaos Canyon on June 28 at about 4:30 PM, when several outcroppings on the south shoulder of the iconic Hallett Peak came tumbling down.
Officials warned the public about ongoing risk as the slope stabilizes, recommending that the area is avoided. It is unknown how long this risk will exist.
The clip below, posted by Instagram user @williammondragon, reportedly shows the rockfall. Our team has reached out for official confirmation from Rocky Mountain National Park.
A second angle really highlights the massive scale of the slide:
Rock slide in @RockyNPS yesterday. In upper Chaos Canyon above Lake Haiyaha, on the south side of Hallett Peak. 📷 Ryan Albert. #rockslide #rmnp #rmnprockslide #landslide #rockymountainnationalpark #earthevent #rmnpavalanche pic.twitter.com/XJxWnBAlMW— Samuel Forsyth (@samuelmforsyth) June 29, 2022
Officials used the rockfall as an example of why visitors should always be vigilant when navigating rocky terrain in the park. Some high elevation routes at the mountainous destination have significant rockfall risk, including the popular Longs Peak 'Keyhole' route.
Rock fields can rapidly become unstable, especially when people are traveling off-trail. Not only does this pose a risk for those in the immediate vicinity of the shifting rocks, but also those above and below them. When navigating rocky terrain that may be subject to falls and slides, always wear a helmet designed for rock climbing or mountaineering.
Additional information about this rockfall is expected to be released today.
(1) comment
Very cool, power of nature; thanks!
