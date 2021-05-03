Photo Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Photo Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 

A "very sick and abandoned" black bear cub was found "lethargic and near death" during Sunday night's storm on Ute Pass above Manitou Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted pictures of the bear on Monday warning the public to "never pick up abandoned wildlife." CPW also credited the homeowner who "smartly called" wildlife officers after finding the cub alone.   

"Something could have happened to mom," stated responding Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Cassidy English."Or she could have been sick or mom has other healthy cubs to take care of, sometimes moms will leave cubs behind."

Officials gave the young bear fluids and warmed it up using a space heater and blankets.

The cub, estimated to weigh between 10 to 15 pounds, will be rehabilitated at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Frisco Creek facility near Del Norte.

The Ute Pass is a mountain pass that rises to an elevation of 9,165 feet just west of Colorado Springs. 

Editor's Note: If you find a cub or young animal that appears to be abandoned, do not pick it up. Instead please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.