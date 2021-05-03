A "very sick and abandoned" black bear cub was found "lethargic and near death" during Sunday night's storm on Ute Pass above Manitou Springs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted pictures of the bear on Monday warning the public to "never pick up abandoned wildlife." CPW also credited the homeowner who "smartly called" wildlife officers after finding the cub alone.
"Something could have happened to mom," stated responding Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Cassidy English."Or she could have been sick or mom has other healthy cubs to take care of, sometimes moms will leave cubs behind."
Today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue is a bear cub abandoned during last night's storm on Ute Pass above #ManitouSprings. The cub was found by a homeowner who smartly called our #ColoardoSprings office. Officer Cassidy English responded & found the cub near death. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/QCSvHDG9Cc— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 3, 2021
Officials gave the young bear fluids and warmed it up using a space heater and blankets.
The cub, estimated to weigh between 10 to 15 pounds, will be rehabilitated at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Frisco Creek facility near Del Norte.
The Ute Pass is a mountain pass that rises to an elevation of 9,165 feet just west of Colorado Springs.
Editor's Note: If you find a cub or young animal that appears to be abandoned, do not pick it up. Instead please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
