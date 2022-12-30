The possession and use of certain psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, is now officially decriminalized in Colorado, following the passage of Proposition 122 in November and a declaration by Governor Polis on Tuesday.
“Coloradans voted last November and participated in our democracy. Officially validating the results of the citizen and referred initiatives is the next formal step in our work to follow the will of the voters and implement these voter-approved measures,” Polis said.
Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Act, requires the state to regulate and establish a system for accessing psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelics, and decriminalizes the use of them for people 21 or older.
Decriminalization went into effect immediately following to governor's proclamation, according to officials from the governor's office.
Proposition 122 was approved by a vote on November 8, with 53.6 percent of voters voting in favor of it. According to the text of the proposition, it was introduced to offer access to alternative mental health treatments.
"Colorado's current approach to mental health has failed to fulfill its promise. Coloradans deserve more tools to address mental health issues, including approaches such as natural medicines that are grounded in treatment, recovery, health, and wellness rather that criminalization , stigma, suffering and punishment," the proposition reads.
The initiative will also allow for the supervised use of certain psychedelics by of age Coloradans at licensed facilities by 2024.
The passage of Prop. 122 does not allow for the sale of psychedelics in Colorado and they are still illegal on the federal level.
