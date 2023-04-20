April 20 tends to be a day of celebration in Colorado among the state's marijuana users. Capitalizing on the holiday, many businesses around the state offer creative four-twenty-themed promotions.
One of those businesses is Slice 420 in Colorado Springs, a pizza joint that specializes in pumping out delicious pies that are considered to be some of the best in the city. Each year on April 20, the restaurant produces a collection of 'munchie'-inspired offerings available by-the-slice for one day only.
This year's line-up includes:
- Shrimp Scampi
- Chicken and Waffles
- Spicy Pickle Ranch
- Crab Rangoon
- The Competition Pie (sausage, cherry pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, pesto, Mike's Hot Honey, and burrata)
The varieties are available all day as long as supplies last for a price of $4.20 per slice. The pizza spot is also offering another four-twenty-themed deal – a $4.20 large cheese pizza with the purchase of any other pizza at regular price.
Despite what some might think the 'Slice 420' name implies, Slice 420 does not sell marijuana-infused pizza or other food. The name is related to the company's backstory, which involved a move from Florida to Colorado to help the owner's daughter with cerebral palsy gain access to alternative medicine. Since 2017, the company has donated thousands of dollars to help promote the benefits and reduce the stigma of alternative medicine and medical freedom.
"Make sure to add Slice 420 to your 420 plans, while we celebrate the plant that saved our daughter's life," reads a social media post from the company.
Check out the Slice 420 Instagram page here. Slice 420 has two locations in Colorado Springs – one in the Old Colorado City area on Colorado Avenue and an east location on Oro Blanco Drive.
