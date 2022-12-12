The Geminid Meteor Shower, which is widely recognized as one of the best and most reliable showers each year, is expected to peak above Colorado later this week.
According to Almanac.com, the shower will peak on the night of December 13 into the morning of December 14. On typical years, the shower is known for producing well over a hundred meteors per hour.
This year however, sky watchers should only expect to between 45-75 meteor per hour during the shower's peak. Lower than average visibility is due to the presence of a waning gibbous moon during the peak, according to NASA.
The Geminid Meteor Shower gets its name because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini. Geminids are typically bright and colorful meteors, and are caused by debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.
"Geminids travel 78,000 miles per hour, over 40 times faster than a speeding bullet, but it is highly unlikely that meteors will reach the ground – most Geminids burn up at altitudes between 45 to 55 miles," a report from NASA reads.
Due to weather conditions, it may be more difficult to see the shower this year in Colorado, so your best shot is to find a dark place with limited light pollution for optimal viewing. Don't forget to tell someone where you will be, or bring along a friend if you intend on adventuring into natural spaces for the shower. Remember, its getting cold in Colorado so pack for the potential of dramatic weather changes.
