In general, many dogs love to hike. It's a chance for them to explore nature and spend time with their best friend – you. That being said, Colorado's fourteeners come with their own challenges and shouldn't be taken lightly, both for the safety of your pup and for the safety of others on the mountain.
Risks for the pup
A key rule of thumb is to be aware of how your dog's age and breed may impact its ability to hike. Young dogs aren't fully developed and hiking on steep terrain can impact the hips, shoulders, and other joints for up to a year of age in most canines. Meanwhile, older dogs may be subject to conditions like arthritis. It's also important to remember that some breeds simply aren't designed for strenuous activities due to factors like breathing issues, short legs, and low stamina.
Hiking on rocky terrain also poses a risk to exposed paws of a dog. Sharp and rough terrain can lead to cuts and bleeding. This is one reason why some pet owners utilize boots and ointments to help protect their animal's feet.
Exposure to the elements can be another concern for pets. There's always a risk that the hike could become too hot or too cold, or too wet. Remember, a dog's paws touch the ground directly, making them particularly susceptible to cold rock and snow. Plus, dogs are susceptible to sunburns. It's important to know how to prevent that.
It's also worth noting that terrain hazards can pose a risk to a pet on the mountain. Many fourteener routes include sheer drops and loose rock – two things that can kill a dog.
Altitude sickness can also be a risk dogs face on the mountain, though they're less at-risk than their human companions. Watch for symptoms like panting, drooling, vomiting, pale gums, and diarrhea.
Risks to others
Remember that bringing a dog onto the mountain can pose a risk to others, as well, especially in steep terrain. Dogs can knock rocks loose, sending them crashing down on climbers below – particularly problematic on class three terrain and above. While humans are aware of the importance of carefully climbing through scree, dogs aren't.
Having a dog in the party could put others at risk simply because something may go wrong due to the dog. For example, if a dog gets stuck on dangerous terrain, it could put others at risk during a rescue. A tired dog could also slow the group down, increasing the chance of encountering afternoon storms.
The author's take
Speaking from experience as the owner of a dog that loves climbing Colorado's fourteeners, class three is where the terrain is probably too risky to bring a pup. Dogs tend to be clumsy, sporadic, and can pose a risk to themselves on this terrain, as well as a major risk to others. I can't imagine being in a steep scree-filled gully on a peak like the Crestone Needle while having to worry about an ignorant pup knocking life-threatening rocks down from above. On class one trails, most dogs should be fine provided they're able to handle the strenuous nature of the hike – many can't and some even require a rescue team response after tapping out. With class two terrain, it's a judgment call and really depends on the route. Loose rock can pose a threat to some animals in this terrain (imagine a rock shifts and collides with a pup's leg). I've also seen some dogs get too uncomfortable with the terrain to move. Just like humans, dogs get scared, too. And keep in mind that just because a pup made it up, doesn't mean they won't get scared going down.
If you're bringing your pup
If you are going to bring your dog up the mountain, be prepared to do so in a way that's safe for your dog and the environment. Be familiar with your dog's hiking ability and train up to hiking a fourteener – don't just start with one. It's also important to make sure you're bringing plenty of food and water for your pup. Never forget to have a backup plan – mine includes bringing along a Ruff Rescue pet carrier for emergencies, which holds my dog sideways instead of vertically. That way, I can get my dog off the mountain in a way that's comfortable for me and her.
And remember, always pick up your dog's poop.
