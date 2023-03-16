Is it time to pick a new spot for the capital city of the United States? And could Colorado be the place it finds a home?
A recent editorial published by Newsweek and written by James Piereson of the Manhattan Institute cites rampant crime, disorder, and the partisan nature of the city (an average of 91 percent of the vote has gone Democrat in the last five presidential elections) as reasons why Washington DC no longer exists as a suitable capital for the United States. His suggestion – move it.
While many readers likely found his proposal to relocate capital city operations shocking in itself, his suggestion for a possible location may be even more surprising – the Four Corners region.
For those unfamiliar with the term, that's where New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah meet – Colorado's southwest corner.
According to Piereson, the goal would be to carve out 10 square miles of land in this area, either via cession from states or by purchasing land from Native American inhabitants. Noting that this location is close to major metros of Phoenix, Albuquerque, Denver, and Salt Lake City, Piereson believes it would only take about a decade to get the new city functional. He also references the success Brazil achieved in creating a new capital city in the 60s, Brasília, which has since become one of the country's largest population centers.
In terms of what currently occupies this land, there are a number of small towns in the area, as well as the Ute Mountain Reservation. The closest town in Colorado is Cortez, which is home to about 9,000 residents and roughly 35 miles from the corner of the state. Mesa Verde National Park is also nearby.
Most of the reactions from readers regarding the proposal are negative, with feedback ranging from concern about the location to the potential cost of the effort.
Do you think this move could make sense? Let us know in the comments.
The more I think about it, the more I realize that is exactly what they plan to do, that way it's a short trip for the political big wigs to Telluride for their skiing and having the big wig life in a beautiful setting.. Yep, it's what they are going to do. This needs to be stopped because the Four Corners will have a giant X marks the spot on it from Russia and China. We don't need that.
No. There is no need to relocate to Colorado. Keep the white house in DC. Besides, soon the white house will be all conservative, with the GOP and the constitution party.
I don’t think any of us in Colorado would want it here, we’ll maybe at the four corners area
Please no! The Four Corners is already overpopulated. We can't handle more people. The roads are awful and congested. They are already building on the sides of mountains and up on top too. It's madness! Move it somewhere in the Midwest.
Not only does this idea not make any sense it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard of.
Is there no limit to what people will do for attention these days?
The idea of destroying one of the last dark sky areas of the United States to move the nation's capital tells me there is no limit.
This ranks right up there with diverting Mississippi River water to the desert SW as a really bad and ultimately untenable grab for attention.
What would stop a Colorado version of DC from becoming "DC" all over again? But the real question is this: How can the desert southwest accommodate growth of such magnitude when water is already a huge issue in this region, not to mention its growth over time demanding more and more land from the indigenous people of this nation, haven't we taken enough from them?
I am thinking that's why they built the Animas water and dam project for Nighthorse Lake in Durango, to set it up to use that water for their "capital." All makes sense now. Ugh!
No, do not move the Capital to Colorado,
We have a surfeit of native born predators.
